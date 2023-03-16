Dorothy Boone

Memorial services will be conducted for Dorothy Hawkins Boone, 94, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Keith Landry will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Taylor, Alabama.
A native of Dothan, Alabama and resident of Baldwin, Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Dot spent 20 plus years as a seamstress with Manhattan Shirt Company in Americus and Georgia before retiring to become a full-time caretaker for her niece. Her love for her family was one of importance, when she promised her sister that she would make sure Angie would always have a home and a family to care for her.
She spent hours catalogue shopping, purchasing items that we never knew if they were going to be used or given as a gift. It would always be a surprise as to what her plans were for those many gadgets. Her love for the outdoors had her spending time fishing. It depends on whether the catch was plenty, then she would gut and clean, like a pro and fried for dinner that night. Holidays meant family time with her giblets gravy, roasted hen and cornbread dressing in the famous blue speckled Dutch pan and sometimes we get lucky and have her fried cornbread. But, everyone’s absolute favorite was her fried chicken and the best homemade biscuits in the south.
When she moved to Louisiana, this gave her the opportunity to spend more time with her loved ones. Her daughters, grand-daughters, grandson, great-grandsons and great-granddaughters were all close enough to visit frequently. Her daily routine before she could no longer drive, was a trip to Wal-Mart to get something pretty, grocery store or just down the road, as she used to say. And you never knew when it was Popeyes Fried Chicken nuggets time or mashed potatoes and fried pork chop time and a Chinese buffet every Thursday night. Because when she said go, you went.
Of course, Mom believed in being presentable at all times. Hair done and a touch of lipstick and always dressed to the tea. But no look was complete without a pair of dangling earrings. She was a God-fearing woman who believed that there was a reason behind God’s works. She would remind us always, we all better get right with the man upstairs. She was also the one that prayed for her family the hardest.
She was known as mom to her daughters and son-in-law, MeMaw to her grands, great-grands and those who came to know her and love her.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Linda Trautman (Conrad “Cat”) of Baldwin; grandchildren Johnna Taylor of Baldwin, Jessika Hebert (Brett) of Jeanerette and William Hargrave of Lafayette; great-grandchildren Noah Badeaux (Chloe) of New Iberia, Clay Joseph (Joey) Champagne of New Iberia, Ava Hebert of Jeanerette, Olivia Hebert of Jeanerette and Amelia Hebert of Jeanerette.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Dianne Hargrave; one granddaughter, Renee Badeaux; one grandson, Roy Joseph (Joey) Hargrave III; brother James L. Hawkins; sister Doris Weeks; and one niece, Angela Graham.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially, Reesy Brown, Maison Teche Nursing Home, family and friends, Donna LeBlanc, Amanda McGowen and Dr. Roland Deqeyter.