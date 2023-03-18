Dorothy Belle Antoine Honoré

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Dorothy Belle Honoré, 88, the former Dorothy Belle Antoine, at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 120 Daigre Street, with Fr. Paul Onuege as celebrant Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Loreauville.

Visitation hours will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. and a ritual by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 195 of Loreauville.

