Dorothy Belle Antoine Honoré

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Dorothy Belle Honoré, 88, the former Dorothy Belle Antoine, at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 120 Daigre Street, with Fr. Paul Onuege as celebrant Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation hours will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. and a ritual by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 195 of Loreauville.
She answered the call from labor to her reward surrounded by her family on March 9, 2023, after a lengthy illness with unmeasurable love and care by her children.
Dorothy Belle was born on January 4, 1935, to the union of the late Leonard and Mary Magna Willis Antoine. She was baptized in the Catholic faith where she remained a faithful member. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Our Lady of Victory Ladies Altar Society, Our Lady of Victory Legion of Mary Praesidium and Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 195. She was a 1954 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. Dorothy enjoyed employment at LaSalette Memorial Hospital (rural health clinic), Iberia Medical Center and home childcare for family and friends.
Dorothy was united in marriage to the late Albert J. Honoré. The couple was blessed with three children, Raphael Ray Honoré Sr., Rusty Honoré and Mary Claire Terese H. Collins.
Her community activities included daily prayer and rosary of EWTN, Our Lady of Victory Bible Study Group and visitation of the sick and shut-ins. Her hobbies included being a member of the Silver Knights Social Club, playing Pokeno, Bingo, the casino, baking sweets (especially cakes) and watching her favorite football team (New Orleans Saints) in her special recliner.
She leaves to celebrate her home going through her children Raphael Ray Honoré Sr. (Debra), Mary Claire Terese Collins and Rusty Honoré (Candance); her grandchildren Travis Collins (Tamara), Daesha M. Hughes (Jeffery), Catina Honoré-Hill (Melvin Jr.), Raphael Ray Honoré Jr. (Angelle), Ryan Honoré (Jasmin); twenty-six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; godchildren Mona Louise Kennerson Senegal and Tilda P. Beasley; siblings Mary Odessa Broussard, Marie Yolanda Green (Roland), Karl Joseph Antoine and Vanessa Ann Zepherin (Willie); sisters-in-law Ida Antoine and Millie Antoine; special cousin Norman Vital; and special friend (caregiver) Lou Shelvin. She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and so many of “Granny’s kids.”
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Mary Magna Willis Antoine; her husband Albert J. Honoré; her grandson Ridge Honoré Sr.; siblings Edna Antoine (infant), Moise Antoine Sr., Nolan Antoine, Mac Kenny and Roy Antoine; and daughter-in-law Amanda W. Honoré.
Active pallbearers are Travis Collins, Ryan Honoré, Jeffery Hughes, Raphael Honoré Jr., Melvin Hills III and Miles Hill.
Honorary pallbearers are Karl Antoine, Ronald Green, Willie Zepherin Sr., Willie Zepherin Jr., Joshua Childers, Melvin Hills Jr. and all great-grandsons.