OBITUARY Dormas Solomon Sr. Nov 2, 2022

Funeral services are pending for Dormas Solomon Sr., 90, who died at 4:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Belle Teche Nursing Center. Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.