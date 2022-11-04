Dormas Solomon Sr.

Dormas Solomon Sr.

ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Dormas Solomon Sr., 90, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at House of Love Full Gospel Ministry, 700 Church Street, with Rev. Oscar Gray officiating. Interment will follow at House of Love Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at House of Love Full Gospel Ministry.

To plant a tree in memory of Dormas Solomon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags