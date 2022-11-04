ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be conducted for Dormas Solomon Sr., 90, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at House of Love Full Gospel Ministry, 700 Church Street, with Rev. Oscar Gray officiating. Interment will follow at House of Love Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at House of Love Full Gospel Ministry.
A native and resident of St. Martinville, he departed this life at 4:55 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Belle Teche Nursing Center in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife Juanita Solomon of St. Martinville; one son, Dormas Solomon Jr. (Paulette); two daughters, Patricia Solomon and Jennifer Charles; one brother, Junius Lawrence all of St. Martinville; four grandchildren, Wayne Roberts (Ashton) of Youngsville, Catina Solomon of St. Martinville, Rennet Ebow (Reginald) of Broussard and LeDwina Charles of St. Martinville; two great-grandchildren, Diamonique Solomon and Amaya Simpson both of St. Martinville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Laura Solomon; one brother, Milton Gardner; and three sisters, Lena Batiste, Mary Livingston and Sandra Esther.