Doris Boutte Barras

CATAHOULA—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, for Doris Boutte Barras, 88, who passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. 

The family requests visiting hours be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dion Hall in Catahoula on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will continue from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be Marilyn Latiolais and Staci Fuselier. Gift bearers will be Maci Louviere and Sabrina Berard. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Catahoula. 

