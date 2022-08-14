CATAHOULA—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, for Doris Boutte Barras, 88, who passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence.
The family requests visiting hours be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dion Hall in Catahoula on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will continue from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be Marilyn Latiolais and Staci Fuselier. Gift bearers will be Maci Louviere and Sabrina Berard. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Catahoula.
Doris was born August 2, 1934. She was the true definition of a wonderful, loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. Her time spent with her family will be forever cherished. Doris always made her kids and grandchildren feel special and no matter what, she always made time to be there for each and every one of them. Besides being the matriarch of the family, she was an outstanding seamstress and cook. Her spaghetti and homemade hamburgers were staples in the Barras family.
Doris was a devout Catholic and a faithful parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula. She was dedicated member of the St. Rita Catholic Church Altar Society, an excellent Catechism teacher at St. Rita, served as the chairman of the church fair for many years and was a member of the St. Martin Parish Home Demonstration Club. Doris will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Myra Dean Durand (Matt), Kayla Veronie (Ricky), Liz Prados (Chad) and Kristy Barras; brothers Donald Boutte (Mike Robinson) and Leslie Boutte (Bobbie); grandchildren John Durand (Frannie), Staci Fuselier (Shane), Casey Berard, Brock Berard (Sabrina), Ty Gardemal and Cory Gardemal; step-grandchildren Kourtni Viator (Chad), Maci Louviere (Jonathon), Tyler Prados, Angie Broussard (Kenny “Blue”), Chelsea Hebert (Neal), Ashley Bouton (Clint), Jamie Arsement and Rusty Veronie; great-grandchildren Ben Durand, Max Durand, Rylee Fuselier, André Fuselier and Andromeda Berard; step-great-grandchildren Ahna Louviere, Ryker Louviere, Elliott Louviere, Kyaas Viator, Jynson Viator, Ellyon Viator, Ryleigh Meche, Ryan Meche, Lilly Broussard, Jude Broussard, Easton Castille, Owen Tripkovich, Finley Hebert, Noah Hebert and Landon Castille; and her sister-in-law Doris “Dot” Boutte.
She is preceded in death by her husband Emile Joseph Barras; parents Joseph Boutte and Olive Dugas Boutte; brothers Carroll Boutte and Gerald “Toke” Boutte; step-great-grandchild Omi Viator; and her sister-in-law Mazel Romero.
Pallbearers will be John Durand, Casey Berard, Brock Berard, Tyler Prados, Ty Gardemal and Cory Gardemal.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Durand, Ricky Veronie, Chad Prados, Leslie Boutte, Shane Fuselier and Jonathan Louviere. The family would like to extend a special thanks to their angel sitters Faye Broussard, Melinda Lavergne, Jessica Blanchard, Linda Verrett and Genni Blanchard. Also, a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and their staff Marcie Walker, Charolette Aall-Jolet and especially to Alyson Eastin Champagne, for going above and beyond for our family and providing excellent care to our mother. We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to St. Rita Catholic Church, 1006 St. Rita Hwy., St. Martinville, LA 70582 or to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.