Doris Blanchard Duplantis

Doris Blanchard Duplantis

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Doris Marlene B. Duplantis, 81, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.  

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday evening.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Duplantis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags