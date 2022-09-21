Doris Blanchard Duplantis

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Doris Marlene B. Duplantis, 81, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday evening.
A native of St. Martinville and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Duplantis passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the St. Joseph Carpenter House.
Ms. Doris loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, collecting angels and watching the hummingbirds in her yard.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Nolan Duplantis of New Iberia; children David Wayne Duplantis and wife Debbie of New Iberia, Angela Duplantis Segura and husband Tracy of New Iberia, Sheila Duplantis Miller and husband Johnny of New Iberia and Rachel Duplantis Hanks and husband Stacy of Hemphill, Texas; grandchildren Deric Duplantis, Chade Duplantis, Courtney Duplantis, Rockey Segura, Jake Segura, Johnny J. Miller, Blayke Hanks Beasley and Dylan Hanks; seven great-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lazaire Blanchard Sr. and Alazaire Albert Blanchard; her brothers Whitney Blanchard, John Blanchard, Anthony Blanchard, Leonard Blanchard, Lazaire Blanchard Jr. and Sandys Blanchard; and her sisters Anna Belle Verret, Anaida Lasseigne, Anna Mae Blanchard and Rena Ann Blanchard.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Deric Duplantis, Rockey Segura, Jake Segura, Johnny J. Miller, Dylan Hanks and Richie Salenga. Honorary pallbearer will be David Duplantis.
The family would like to thank the entire St. Joseph Carpenter House nursing staff for all of their care, compassion and being their “Angels in disguise.”