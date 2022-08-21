Donald Louis Sorrel

Donald Louis Sorrel

Donald Louis Sorrel, 78, died at his residence in New Iberia on Saturday, July 23, 2022. At his request, no services were held. 

Mr. Sorrel was a 1962 graduate of Delcambre High School and soon began a lifetime of electrical work, which took him from Houston, Texas, Lake Charles, New Iberia and to the Gulf of Mexico. He completed his apprenticeship for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in 1970, and worked his way back home to the family business, Sorrel Electric in 1976, eventually retiring from Exxon Mobil as a Senior Technician/ Electrician. 

