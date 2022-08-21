Donald Louis Sorrel, 78, died at his residence in New Iberia on Saturday, July 23, 2022. At his request, no services were held.
Mr. Sorrel was a 1962 graduate of Delcambre High School and soon began a lifetime of electrical work, which took him from Houston, Texas, Lake Charles, New Iberia and to the Gulf of Mexico. He completed his apprenticeship for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in 1970, and worked his way back home to the family business, Sorrel Electric in 1976, eventually retiring from Exxon Mobil as a Senior Technician/ Electrician.
Don was an avid saltwater fisherman who frequented the marshes and barrier islands of the Louisiana coast targeting his favorite species, speckled trout. He also spent much of his leisure time following the sports and activities of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his longtime companion Beverly “Elaine” Ray,, of Caldwell, Texas; two sons, Christopher Anthony Sorrel and wife Stacy Wills Sorrel of Sunset and Corey Allen Sorrel and wife Lisa Hawkins Sorrel of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Sarah Alynne Smith and her husband Shane Smith of League City, Texas; two brothers, Edward Allen Sorrel of New Iberia and Michael Anthony Sorrel of Crystal River, Florida; one sister, Kathy Little and her husband Don Little of Lake Charles; and seven grandchildren.
Mr. Sorrel was preceded in death by his parents Solonge “Shing” Edword Sorrel and Katherine Indest Sorrel; his brothers Joseph Alfred Sorrel, Edwin “Eddie” Marchael Sorrel, William “Billy” Alfred Sorrel and John David Sorrel; and one sister, Sybil Sorrel, all of New Iberia.
The family has entrusted the care of Mr. Sorrel to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard, LA, 330-8006.
