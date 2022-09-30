JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Donald Gene Manuel, 69, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Manuel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags