Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church, 607 Victory Dr., New Iberia, for Don Richard Carter, 79, who passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rev. David Denton will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church on Saturday.
Don Richard Carter was born in Gonzales on July 13, 1943, to the late Thurman and Annie Louise Krebs Carter.
He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and retired as a supervisor from Columbian Chemicals.
Don was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church and always put God first in everything he did. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and the love for his family was immense and unconditional.
He loved hunting and fishing and would take off to Toledo Bend every chance he got. He loved his wife Connie above all else and cherished every moment he spent with her. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Carter is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Connie Lancon Carter; children Georgianna Carter Clements (Todd), Lisa Migues (Stacy), David Bourque (Pacsha), Jennifer Bourque and Mike Bourque (Beth); siblings Pam Beasley (Roy); Butch Carter (Shirley), John Carter (Amber) and Sarah Simonson (Joe); twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Donna Lou and Jerry Comeaux.
Pallbearers will be Butch Carter, John Carter, David Bourque, Mike Bourque, Scott Hebert and Stacy Migues.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Hospice of Acadiana, who provided excellent care for Don, Food with Love (The Food with Love Ministry provides meals to hospice patients and their families in Lafayette and surrounding communities); or American Lung Association.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
