Don Richard Carter

Don Richard Carter

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church, 607 Victory Dr., New Iberia, for Don Richard Carter, 79, who passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rev. David Denton will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. 

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church on Saturday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Don Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags