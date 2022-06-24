JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Dolores Wallace, the former Dolores Bourgeois, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette.
Visitation will be observed at the church from 8 a.m. until the New Iberia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. begins its Omega Omega ceremony honoring Mrs. Wallace at 10 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
Dolores Bourgeois Wallace, 87, a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, transitioned at her home at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
On Tuesday, December 18, 1934, Dolores was the second of four children born to the union of Vergus Bourgeois Sr. and Hazel Milton Bourgeous.
For 56 years Dolores was united in holy matrimony to James E. “Coach” Wallace Sr. and to this union three children were born, James Edward “J.E.” Jr., Don Juan and Tanjar. Mrs. Wallace adored her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Wallace was an outstanding mother, grandmother, leader, mentor and woman of God. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette for many years, where she loved to worship the Lord and served diligently as a member of the finance committee. Mrs. Wallace was a 1953 graduate of Jeanerette Colored High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Grambling College in 1956 and she obtained a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1969. Dolores was a dedicated educator for the Iberia Parish School System for over 45 years. She was a generous, kind and loving woman who will be dearly missed by all who loved and adored her.
Her memory will be cherished forever by her two sons, James “J.E.” Wallace Jr. of New Iberia and Don J. Wallace of Broussard; one daughter, Tanjar T. S. Wallace of New Iberia; two daughters-in-law, Janice M. Wallace and Alisa W. Wallace; seven grandchildren, Jade S. Wallace Battle, Adonti C. Wallace, Arnia C. Wallace, Jasmine S. Wallace, Don J. “Deuce” Wallace, Dane J. Wallace and Dalen J. Johnson; one great-grandchild, Jaybree Semaj Battle; one sister, Geraldine B. Joseph of New Iberia; one brother, Vergis “Sunshine” Bourgeois Jr. of Houston, Texas; three godchildren, Berlyn B. Glaude of Duson, Herman Ray Bouie Sr. of Jeanerette and Larashea Parker of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family, Delta Sigma Theta sorors, friends, colleagues and hundreds of students she taught over the years.
Dolores now rests in eternal peace with loved ones who preceded her in death including her parents, Hazel Milton Bourgeois and Vergus Bourgeois Sr.; her husband James E. Wallace Sr.; her mother-in-law Cleo D. Hobbs Green; her father-in-law Smith Wallace; a sister Audrey B. Minor; two brothers-in-law, Henry C. Minor Sr. and Donald “Duck” Joseph; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Active pallbearers are J.E. Wallace Jr., Don J. Wallace, Deuce Wallace, Dane J. Wallace, Kevin T. Joseph, Kendall T. Joseph and Michael W. Minor Sr.
Honorary pallbearers include Dalen J. Johnson, Vergis “Brother” Bourgeois Jr., Bernard Lockette, Terrance O. Little, Kerry T. Joseph, Henry C. Minor Jr., Anthony Minor, Malik Mustafaa Sr., Vergis Cockrell-Bourgeois, Brian K. Jackson, Benny Parker, Moses Clavelle Jr., Kerney H. Johnson, Kendall H. Johnson, Condredge R. Joseph and Gaylord Paul III.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.