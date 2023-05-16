Funeral services will be conducted for Dickie LeBlanc, 66, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday; May 15, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023.

