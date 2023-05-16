Funeral services will be conducted for Dickie LeBlanc, 66, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday; May 15, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023.
A native of and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dickie LeBlanc passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia.
Dickie was a man that was well known in the community. He was kind, generous and would give you the shirt of his back if you were in need. He loved spending time with his family and children. Especially enjoyed spoiling his grandbabies.
Dickie is survived by his wife Dianne Segura LeBlanc; his companion Crystal Myers; daughters Elaina LeBlanc and Laura LeBlanc (companion Elton Meyers); grandchildren Cassie LeBlanc, Jessica Bourque and Jason LeBlanc; great-grandchildren Amara, Bentley, Jax, Mason and Kingston due in June; one sister, Jacqueline Girard and her husband Clayton of New Iberia; his brothers Tommy LeBlanc and wife Sherry, Allen LeBlanc and his wife Brenda, Timmy LeBlanc and his companion Bernice, Kernie LeBlanc and his wife Donna all of New Iberia and Harry LeBlanc and his companion Maureen of Coteau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents Thomas LeBlanc Sr. and Ella Mae LeBlanc.