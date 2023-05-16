JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Dianna Diaz Daigle, 79, at 3:30 p.m on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed before the celebration of the Holy Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church by Fr. Alexander Albert.
Born in New Orleans, raised in Gretna and a resident of Jeanerette, Dianna Daigle passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Maison de Lafayette.
Dianna was a single mother who raised three children. She loved them very much. She was a church-going lady who was a member of the Catholic Daughters and gave of her time to help keep the church clean.
She loved people and enjoyed dancing and socializing. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and going on trips to the casino. She had a special fondness for movies on the Hallmark Channel and going out to the theater to watch the latest feature films. One thing must be said that her favorite time of the year was the Christmas season.
Dianna is survived by her three children, Tina Daigle of Lafayette, Wiley Daigle Jr., (Misty) of Broussard and Kirk Daigle of Austin, Texas; sister Geanie Flanagan (Frank) of Kenner; grandchildren Chelsea Daigle of Lafayette and Andrew Jowers (Lali) of Denham Springs; and one great-grandchild, Leland Zaunbrecher of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Zelma Naquin Diaz.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wiley Daigle Jr., Kirk Daigle, Andrew Jowers and John McDaniel.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearer is Leland Zaunbrecher.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for all the care and support they showed to our mother during this most difficult time.