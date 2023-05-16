Dianna Diaz Daigle

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Dianna Diaz Daigle, 79, at 3:30 p.m on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed before the celebration of the Holy Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church by Fr. Alexander Albert.

