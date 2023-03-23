OBITUARY Diane Archangel Mar 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Diane Archangel, 64, who died at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Diane Archangel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts