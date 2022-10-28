Deshaune Johnlewis 

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Deshaune “Dougie” Johnlewis, 20, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Wright Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery (Hwy. 87) in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in New Iberia.
Deshaune, also known by his nickname “Dougie,” was a 2020 graduate of Westgate High School. He was also a graduate of J’s Barber College in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father Johnny Louviere of New Iberia; mother Andrea Denise Johnlewis of New Iberia; one brother, Denitrell Johnlewis (Alicia Menard) of New Iberia; five sisters, Farrah Cerf of Los Angeles, California, Angel Collins of Houston, Texas, Kellie Louviere, Alexis Robert (Randy) and De’amber Johnlewis all of New Iberia; two nieces, Avery Menard and Amari Johnlewis both of New Iberia; five aunts, Yolanda Martin (Otis) of Lafayette, Evelyn King (Robert) of Port Arthur, Texas, Sonia Johnlewis of New Iberia, Sandra L. Osborne of Sugarland, Texas and Patricia Renee (Willard) of Crosby, Texas; two uncles, Charles Johnlewis and Andre Johnlewis both of New Iberia; godmother Pamela Louviere of Missouri City, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Larry Sam and Enola Johnlewis; paternal grandparents Elias Louviere and Mary Boutte Louviere; four aunts, Lena Joseph, Carolyn Matthews, Linda Phipps and Carol Broussard; two uncles, Ricky Louviere Sr. and Elton Johnlewis; and a special cousin Ricky Louviere Jr.
Active pallbearers are Ja’Bryson Johnlewis, Hayden Johnlewis, Aquandre Spencer, Ja’coby George, Denitrell Johnlewis and Marquise Colbert.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerrell Johnlewis Sr., Jaleon King, Charles Johnlewis, Andre Johnlewis, Robert Colbert, Otis Martin, Calvin Johnlouis Sr., Troy John Louis, Drelan Anthony, Jarvish Johnlouis, Bryson Johnlewis Sr., Dale’lon Williams, Aquarius Spencer and Kentriell Eugene.