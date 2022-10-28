Deshaune Johnlewis

Deshaune Johnlewis 

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Deshaune “Dougie” Johnlewis, 20, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Wright Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery (Hwy. 87) in Jeanerette.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Deshaune Johnlewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags