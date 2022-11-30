OBITUARY Deo Ramkhalawan Nov 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Deo Ramkhalawan, 71, a resident of Morgan City, who died at 10:57 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Deo Ramkhalawan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Resident Funeral Service Jones Arrangement Residence Pend