OBITUARY Deng T. Pathammavong Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Deng Thavone Pathammavong, 62, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, New Iberia.Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at the funeral home on Friday and resume at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Deng Pathammavong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Cremation Deng Thavone Pathammavong Southwest Louisiana Crematory Visitation