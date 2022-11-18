Funeral services for Deng Thavone Pathammavong, 62, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, New Iberia.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at the funeral home on Friday and resume at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

