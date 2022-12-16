OBITUARY Denero Jones Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Denero Jones, 28, a resident of Porter, Texaswho died on Wednesday, Dec.14, 2022, at his residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Denero Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Fletcher Porter Arrangement Pend