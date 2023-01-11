OBITUARY Demarco Greene Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE—Funeral services are pending for Demarco Greene, 33, a resident of Abbeville, who died at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Reginal Medical Center in Baton Rouge.Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Demarco Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Fletcher Reginal Medical Center Baton Rouge Arrangement