ABBEVILLE—Funeral services are pending for Demarco Greene, 33, a resident of Abbeville, who died at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Reginal Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Demarco Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

