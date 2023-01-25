Delores Estilette Landry

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for Delores Estilette Landry, 86. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum in Delcambre.

The family request visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2023, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

