A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for Delores Estilette Landry, 86. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum in Delcambre.
The family request visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2023, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Delores was born on July 13, 1936, in Loreauville to the late Amilcar and Vernice Braquet Estilette.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Delores was loved by all who knew her.
She was a member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church and was employed for more than 25 years at ARC of Iberia as a Direct Support Professional. Delores spent time gardening, bowling, painting, crocheting and researching genealogy.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Cassie Marie Hardy and Linda L. Horton and husband Al; her grandchildren Brad Walker and Stephanie, Michael Mouret Jr. and Shalanee and Allie Horton; her great-grandchildren Abram Walker, Zane Walker, Emilia Futch, Dominic Futch, Christian Horton, Brise Mouret and Mallory Mouret; two sisters, Earline Lejeune and Faye Boudreaux and Roland; and one brother, Linwood Estilette and Pat.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Dennis John Landry; one grandson, Kasey Mouret; and an infant brother Henry J. Estilette.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brad Walker, Gervais Boudreaux, Abram Walker, Al Horton, Michael Mouret Jr. and Chad Fredrick. Linwood Estilette, Dean White, David White and Michael White are honorary pallbearers.