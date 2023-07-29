Delaney Key Sr.

JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Delaney Key Sr. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, with Pastor Terry L. Gray officiating.

He will await the resurrection at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Time Street in Jeanerette.

