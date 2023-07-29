JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Delaney Key Sr. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, 510 Hubertville Road, with Pastor Terry L. Gray officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Time Street in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church.
On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Mr. Delaney Key Sr. peacefully departed his earthly home and was welcomed into his new spiritual home under the wings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Delaney was born on May 10, 1930, to the late Theresa Leblanc Key and Richmond Key Sr. He accepted Christ as the head of his life and joined the Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church family.
Delaney was no stranger to hard work and he dedicated his time and energy to working in the fields, being a barber to many and being a full-time employee at Jeanerette Sugar Mill for more than 30 years of his life. Just when he thought he was going to relax and retire he took on another task, that being ‘house dad’ and the best babysitter anyone could ask for to Theresa, Desiree’, Simone, Skylar, D’Juan and Amber Mouton. Oh, but it didn’t stop there, as he decided he would raise one as his own and that was Des and when asked who Des was he responded, “That’s my lil’ girl, I raised her.”
Delaney was a loving husband, amazing father, grandfather, brother, godfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Anyone that knew him loved him and received love from him in return. He loved to do things like gardening, barbequing, listening to music and dancing. Anyone who knew him was always in for a good treat with all the ‘stories’ that he told. Out of all those things that Delaney loved to do, his main art was fishing. Every time he came back with a good catch you heard him say, “Can’t nobody out fish a fisherman!”
Delaney leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 70 years Mary Delores Key, ‘Doe’ as he affectionally called her; nine beautiful children, Delaney Key Jr. (Gwen), Roy Key (Linda), Almeta Jeanlouis (Ronnie Sr.), Moses Key (Sharon), Mary Key, Dianna Key (Shawkat), Christie Key (Jarvis), Daniel Key Sr. (Latoya) and Sarah Key (Fabian). He also leaves with his legacy and love his grand and great-grandchildren Jaleesa, Danielle, Tristan, Theresa, Desiree’, Simone, Shamari, Ronnie Jr., Dyvontra, Shannon Jr., Sage, Daniel Jr., Keyanie, Ray Jr., Kilyah, Skylar, William Jr., Kazanski, Dallas, Shane, Marquise, Imani, Armani, Karter, Tayden, Amarielle, Amir, Zion, Zariya, Kylen, Trevor Jr., Ava and Kayden; one sister, Louise Key Clavelle of Jeanerette; three brothers-in law, Timothy Hills Sr. of Beaumont, Texas, Donald Richard Sr. (Bessie) of Bonaire, Georgia and Oliver Tallmore Sr. (Thelma) of Jeanerette; five sisters-in-law, Orilla Key of Four Corners, Laura Washington of Jonesboro, Georgia, Linda Richard of Little Elm, Texas, Rev. Almeta Keys of Lafayette and Gail Mouton (Pastor David Sr.) of Warren Robbins, Georgia; four special sisters, Lillie Mae Sereal, Viola Charles, Elzina Boutte and his ‘dancing buddy’, Mary Ann Charles; four godchildren, Willie Sereal, Gail Mouton, Gerard Green, Wyndell Shelton Jr. and Clarence Lazaro Jr. Delaney also extended his love and wisdom to a host of extended children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Delaney was preceded in death by his parents Richmond and Theresa Leblanc Key; five sisters, Eldora Guy, Riverta Jenkins, Florida Hills, Elvira Antoine and Millie Key; five brothers, Columbus Key, Berlin Key, Sylvester Key, Richmond Key Jr. and Joseph Key. He also joins in glory some of his lifelong buddies Albert ‘Dupy’ Charles Jr., Abraham ‘Ham’ Richard, Henderson ‘Bae Bae’ Clay, Jimmy Lovette, Ivory Gibson Sr., Willie Conner, Henry Little, Elton ‘Gator’ Davis Jr., Roger ‘Tick’ Williams, Hilton Manuel, August ‘Mr. Bro’ Davison Jr., Stephen Green and ‘Mr. Sambo’; and special sons Ray Bell Sr., Ulysses ‘Teddy’ Spencer, Woodrow Guy and Damien Falls.
Mr. Delaney Key Sr. will always be remembered as a legend in his own right who lived his life to the fullest with no regrets.
Active pallbearers are Wilford Robinson, Steve Robinson, Charles Alexander, Harry Johnlouis III, Johnny Sam, Anthony Manuel, Charles George, Gabriel Keys, David Thomas and Julian Keys.
Honorary pallbearers are Wilton Gibson, Leroy Key, Floyd Clavelle, Jessie L. Williams, Warren Smith Sr., Raymond Wilson Jr., Joseph Key, Lester Boutte Sr., David Clavelle, Harry Mallery, Warren Smith Jr., Frederick Hills Sr., Mark Key, John Butler Jr., Peter C. Johnlouis Sr., Lorybort Alexander Sr., all of his children and grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.