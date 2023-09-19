Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Debra Rita Dorsey, 71. Fr. Nathan Comeaux of St. Peter’s Catholic Church will officiate at the services.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Friday.
Debra was born in New Iberia on February 13, 1952 to the late Joseph Dorsey Jr. and Rita Mae Bourgeois Dorsey and was one of seven children. She passed away at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at her residence.
Debra served her country honorably in the United States Navy.
She enjoyed watching TV, including horror and comedy movies and wrestling.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her twin children Jermaine Bourque and companion Shane Toups and Jeremy Bourque; three grandchildren, Kassie Lynn Stevens and Tyler, Riley Jacob Toups and Madeline Claire Bourque; one great-grandchild, Carolyn Joy Stevens; two sisters, Brenda Arnaud and Kenneth and Alice Dorsey; three brothers, Albert Dorsey and Danette, Clet Dorsey and Wade Dorsey and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents Debra was proceeded in death by one brother, Joseph Dorsey III.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Debra’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.