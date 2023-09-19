Debra Rita Dorsey

Debra Rita Dorsey

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Debra Rita Dorsey, 71. Fr. Nathan Comeaux of St. Peter’s Catholic Church will officiate at the services.

Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Beau Pre Mausoleum.

Tags