Debra Rabeaux

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Debra “Debbie” Rabeaux, 71, at noon on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.

