Debra Rabeaux

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Debra “Debbie” Rabeaux, 71, at noon on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Rabeaux passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Tioga Community Care Center in Pineville.
“Debbie,” as she was affectionately known, enjoyed fishing in her younger days. She was an avid billiards player and was very talented, having collected over 50 trophies in her lifetime.
She is survived by her brother David Rabeaux and wife Beulah of New Iberia; nephews Todd Rabeaux and wife Sandra of Port Lavaca, Texas, Timothy Rabeaux and wife Tia of Youngsville and Corey Rabeaux and wife Dana of Lafayette; and great-nieces and great-nephews Gabrielle Rabeaux, Ava and Jonah Rabeaux, Landon and Emily Rabeaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents Davis Rabeaux Sr. and Laura Belle Gautreaux Rabeaux; brother Jerry Rabeaux; and sister-in-law Pat Rabeaux.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Tioga Community Care Center in Pineville for all of the care and compassion shown to Debbie.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Rabeaux’s honor to the Saint Francis Diner.