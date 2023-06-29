OBITUARY Debra Campbell Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Debra Campbell, 62, who died at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Debra Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts