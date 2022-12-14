Deborah Marcotte LeBlanc

LAFAYETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Deborah Ann Marcotte LeBlanc, 70, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Fr. Casey Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Lafayette, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, December 16, 2022.
A native of Arnaudville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Deborah passed away at 6:21 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She loved to tell stories and was quite the jokester. She enjoyed cooking, doing puzzles, holding garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Deborah was a genuine person who never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband Mike LeBlanc; two daughters, Kyla Regan and her husband Jesse of Youngsville and Christie Soileau of New Iberia; a son Neil Soileau and his wife Brooke of New Iberia; a stepdaughter April Hensgens and her husband Brian of Crowley; a sister Christine Ortego; a brother Joseph Marcotte; nine grandchildren, Wyatt Deselle, Luke Soileau, Emerson Regan, Eli Soileau, Liam Regan, Levi Regan, Koen Hensgens, Leiden Hensgens and Lauryn Hensgens; and a goddaughter Alexis Ortego.
She is preceded in death by her parents Morris and Velma Woodson Marcotte; and a brother Michael Anthony Marcotte.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wyatt Deselle, Luke Soileau, Emerson Regan, Destin Ortego, Brian Hensgens and Koen Hensgens.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Eli Soileau, Liam Regan and Levi Regan.
David Funeral Home at 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, La 70508, 837-9887, will be handling the arrangements.
