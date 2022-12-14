Deborah Marcotte LeBlanc

LAFAYETTE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Deborah Ann Marcotte LeBlanc, 70, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Fr. Casey Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Lafayette, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, December 16, 2022.

