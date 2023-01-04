OBITUARY Deborah F. Thodile Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Deborah Fondal Thodile, 69, who died at 9:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Thodile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Deborah Fondal Thodile Fletcher Funeral Service Arrangement Residence