JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Deborah Ann Thodile, 69, the former Deborah Ann Fondal, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 2414 Fourth St., Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Rev. Wilfred Johnson, officiating. Rev. Eric J. Fondal Sr., pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church will preach the eulogy. She will await the resurrection at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery located at 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mark Baptist Church.
A resident of Olivier, she passed away at 9:44 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Deborah was a member of Little Zorah Baptist Church where she served on the Hospitality Committee. She was a thirty-three-year employee of Iberia Medical Center where she was employed as a certified nurse’s assistant and ward clerk.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, LaTanya Bob ( Marvin Sr. ) of New Iberia; one step-daughter, Demetria Thodile; her mother JoEllen Perry Fondal of Olivier; three grandchildren, Amaya Bob, Jason Bob and JaMarcus Bob all of New Iberia; three step-grandchildren, Quintrell Thodile, Darrien Thodile and Marvin Williams; four brothers, Michel Fondal (Delores) of Houston, Texas, Glenn Fondal (Shelby) of New Iberia, Wesley Fondal Jr. of Macon, Georgia and Rev. Eric J. Fondal Sr. (Denise) of Olivier; two sisters, Charlotte F. Chaisson (Ronnie) of Lafayette and Pamela E. Johnson of Lanham, Maryland; two godchildren, Willard Lovette Jr. and Frank Mitchell Jr.; two special friends, Denise Ellis and Wallenna Ledet; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Thodile; her father Wesley “Cool Breeze” Fondal Sr.; paternal grandparents Alexander Fondal Sr. and Ophelia Broussard Fondal; maternal grandparents Bradley Perry and Charlotte Perry; three aunts, Mathilda Logan, Thelma Eaton and Olivia Sanders; three uncles, Daughty Broussard, Alexander Fondal Jr. and Spencer Broussard; one brother-in-law Darrell Johnson; and special friend Vanessa Akins.
Active pallbearers are David Merrill, John Allen, Taylor Fondal, Walter Williams and Donald Thodile.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Fondal, Glenn Fondal, Wesley Fondal, Eric Fondal Sr., Eric Fondal Jr., Wesley Fondal III, Tyler Chaisson and Ronnie Chaisson.