Deborah Ann Thodile

Deborah Ann Thodile

JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Deborah Ann Thodile, 69, the former Deborah Ann Fondal, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 2414 Fourth St., Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Rev. Wilfred Johnson, officiating. Rev. Eric J. Fondal Sr., pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church will preach the eulogy. She will await the resurrection at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery located at 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, Jeanerette.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mark Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Thodile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags