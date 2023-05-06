Deanna Walet Gondron

Deanna Cecile Walet Gondron, 85, was born on March 29, 1938, to the late Merlin Walet Sr. and Edna Dugas Walet. She died peacefully at her home on April 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Deanna at 2 p.m. on May 10, 2023, followed by a celebration of her life at St. Theresa’s Hall.

