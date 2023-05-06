Deanna Walet Gondron

Deanna Cecile Walet Gondron, 85, was born on March 29, 1938, to the late Merlin Walet Sr. and Edna Dugas Walet. She died peacefully at her home on April 28, 2023, surrounded by her family.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Deanna at 2 p.m. on May 10, 2023, followed by a celebration of her life at St. Theresa’s Hall.
Deanna, or Dee Dee, as she was affectionately called by her friends, was a lifelong resident of Loreauville.
She will always be remembered for her exceptional talent for sewing, designing and creating wedding dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, prom dresses and just about anything her family and friends needed. She was also known for her direction of the chili dog booth for Friday night football games and the St. Joseph Church Bazaar. Her smile and contagious laugh could always brighten anyone’s day.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Kim Melancon (Tim), Alton “Alley Boy” Gondron Jr. and Deidre Kibbe (David); her grandchildren Blake Melancon, Ashley Compton (Nick), Tyler Melancon (Minji), Zachary Melancon (Yeonjoo), Hayden Kibbe, Will Kibbe and Ali Kibbe; great-grandchildren Khloe Compton, Ulysses, Evelyn and Coen Melancon; her sister Jodie McHugh (David); and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Derouen, Junelle Jeffries and Georgette Romero; and her devoted caregiver of eight plus years Claudette Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alton Gondron Sr.; her parents; and her siblings Kathleen Heitkamp and Merlin “Butsy” Walet Jr.
At her request, Deanna’s body has been donated to the L.S.U. Health Sciences Center for the advancement of health science.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice and Dee’s nurses, Dana, Courtney and Doreen and especially Claudette for taking such good care of her in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.