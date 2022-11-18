Deanna Menard Romero

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Deanna “Dea” Menard Romero, 71, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Deanna passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home.
“Dea” is best known as a server at The Pizza Place, now Paradise Pizza. She was always kind and never met a stranger. Deanna was the neighborhood mom and always had a house full of kids. She was an amazing cook and known for many dishes, but her Chocolate Bread was always the favorite. Deanna was loved by many and took care of all around her and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Rusty Lee Romero (Elizabeth) of New Iberia and Rachel R. Burnett (Martin Sr.) of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren Amber Camacho, Raven Romero, Martin Burnett Jr., Logan Romero (Lauren), Teigen Romero (Maddi), McKenzie Romero, De’Troyrius Collins, Kyle Romero, Aidan Romero and Jackson Burnett; great-grandchildren Kaden Camacho, Aliana Camacho, Kaiser Camacho, Nyla Kibodeaux, Elise Kibodeaux, Harlow Kibodeaux, Everly Kibodeaux, Raegan Romero, Amelia David, Saint David and Morgan Faye Romero (on the way); mother Gloria Lange Menard of New Iberia; sisters Judy Romero (Ronald) of Coteau, Beverly Anson (Robert) of New Iberia and Brenda Menard of New Iberia; and brother David “Monkey” Menard of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis B. “Buddy” Romero III; father Syprine Menard; sons Louis B. Romero IV and Tommy James Romero; sister Bonnie Robinson; and in-laws Louis B. Romero II and Flo Romero.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Teigen Romero, Logan Romero, Kyle Romero, Aidan Romero, Jackson Burnett and McKenzie Romero.
Honorary pallbearers are Raven Romero and Amber Camacho.
The family would like to thank the residents of St. Mary Magdeline Apartment Complex for all of the love, care and friendship shown to Deanna.