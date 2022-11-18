Deanna Menard Romero

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Deanna “Dea” Menard Romero, 71, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.

