A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Deanna G. Guilbeau, 80, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Father William Blanda celebrating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday evening.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Deanna passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She enjoyed baking cookies and cooking for her family. She enjoyed eating out and going on bus trips with family and friends. Most of all, she loved being around her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her granddogs.
She is survived by her children Charles Guilbeau (Angela) of New Iberia, Patricia Guilbeau of Baton Rouge and Christine Guilbeau of Alexandria; her siblings Audrey Trahan (Roger) of St. Martinville, Betty R. Guilbeau (Paul) of New Iberia and Milton T. Ronsonet Jr., of New Iberia; her grandchildren Alison Jenkins, Hailey Harper and Cadin Guilbeau; and her great-grandchildren Jayden Jenkins, Arianna Green, Devryn Green, Dawson Champagne and Cruz Champagne.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fils Joseph Guilbeau whom she loved very much; her parents Whitney J. Gachassin and Edith Landry Ronsonet, her stepfather Milton T. Ronsonet Sr; her grandparents Evia and Felix Landry; her mother-in-law Lilia Guilbeau Landry; her father-in law Adelbert Landry; her grandson Payten Guilbeau, and her great-grandson Dayvon Green.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Keith Guilbeau, Shane Guilbeau, Nick Mayon, Ryan Ronsonet, Jayden Jenkins, Beau Guillot and Cadin Guilbeau.