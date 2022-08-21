Deanna G. Guilbeau

Deanna G. Guilbeau

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Deanna G. Guilbeau, 80, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Father William Blanda celebrating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday evening.

To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Guilbeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags