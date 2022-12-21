OBITUARY De’Nero C. Jones Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for De’Nero Colbert Jones, 28, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home.Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of De’Nero Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fletcher Burial Funeral Service Cemetery Mausoleum Visitation Service