David Joseph Allain

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. David Allain, 62, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Mark Derise officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary being prayed at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, David passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Jeanerette Senior High and went on to become a farmer working alongside his father. After retiring from sugarcane farming he was appointed the Director of the Port of West St. Mary where he worked until his passing.
David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being out on the water. David also loved travelling. Time at home was spent with family and friends around the pool where David was a master chef on the grill. He was a true MacGyver when it came to fixing or restoring things. He could spend hours in his shop tinkering with his boat and other projects. David was dedicated to his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Falgout Allain of Jeanerette; mother Suzanne Pole Allain of Coppell, Texas; children Andrew Allain and wife Tara of Broussard, Victor Allain and wife Lauren of New Iberia, Hillary Gary of Youngsville and Braedon Gary of Lafayette; grandchildren Avie Allain, Adeline Allain and Cole Gary; one granddaughter on the way, Emma Marie Allain; siblings Michael Allain and wife Tena of Coppell, Texas, Randy Allain and wife Natalie of Mandeville and John Allain of Homestead, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Bryan Allain; daughter Marie Allain; and sister Virginia Allain.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Victor Allain, Andrew Allain, Braedon Gary, Randy Allain, John Allain, David Falterman, Aubry Dauterive and Clint Bishop. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Allain and Danny Hardy.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Falterman, the ALS Team at Houston Methodist Hospital and the staff and nurses of Heart of Hospice, especially Ashlea and Leslie. The family would also like to thank his caregivers Alyse, Shanequa and Tesa.