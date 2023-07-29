David Joseph Allain

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. David Allain, 62, at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Mark Derise officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary being prayed at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the funeral home.

