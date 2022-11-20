OBITUARY David F. Sonnier Nov 20, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PATTERSON—Mr. David F. Sonnier was laid to rest on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette. A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Patterson, David passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. David had a small circle of true friends but was always the life of the party. He is survived by his uncle James Sonnier; aunt Verna Sonnier; cousin Earl Sonnier and wife Darlene; nephew Anthony Sonnier; and niece Sara Sonnier. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifton Sonnier and Thelma Sonnier Hue. Honored to serve as pallbearers were his family.Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of David Sonnier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David F. Sonnier Christianity Anthony Sonnier James Sonnier Book Clifton Sonnier Condolence Register