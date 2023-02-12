David A. DeGroat Sr.

Private graveside services will be conducted for David DeGroat Sr., 82, who passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pelican’s on the Bayou in New Iberia.

David Allen DeGroat Sr. was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was raised in Long Prairie, Minnesota where he later joined the US Navy in 1958. He was stationed at Naval Air Station in New Iberia where he met the love of his life, Veronica Louviere and married in 1961. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They have been longtime residents of New Iberia where they started a family and raised their children.

