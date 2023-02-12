David A. DeGroat Sr.

Private graveside services will be conducted for David DeGroat Sr., 82, who passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Pelican’s on the Bayou in New Iberia.
David Allen DeGroat Sr. was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was raised in Long Prairie, Minnesota where he later joined the US Navy in 1958. He was stationed at Naval Air Station in New Iberia where he met the love of his life, Veronica Louviere and married in 1961. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They have been longtime residents of New Iberia where they started a family and raised their children.
After serving his country, David made a name for himself by working for many oilfield companies such as Texaco, eventually becoming a partner of Big Mac Welding at the Port of Iberia. David later went on to start his own consulting business known as Davco Inspection Services. Through Davco, he consulted for Pinnacle Engineering out of Houston, Texas where he managed projects for close to 30 years. He was in great demand as an oilfield consultant and his work took him all over the world. Throughout his life and career he was a mentor to many, whether it was through sports, welding or business.
David enjoyed traveling, family vacations with his wife and road trips with his children which always led to some type of exploration or history lesson. David was passionate about all genres of music and attended many live concerts with members of his family. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, good wine and cigars. Cooking was also one of his passions and his “famous” chicken spaghetti was always a favorite.
His greatest joy was his family legacy and interacting with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All three of his grandchildren credit him with being one of the greatest inspirations and influences in their lives. He will be greatly missed.
David is survived by his loving wife Veronica Louviere DeGroat; daughter Lisa DeGroat; sons David DeGroat Jr. (Catherine) and Jarrod DeGroat; grandchildren Christopher Jarrod “CJ” Reed (Brittney), Taylor DeGroat Viviano (Grant) and David Allen “Trey” DeGroat III; great-grandchildren Leilani, Jaylnn, Kai and Mila Reed; and sister Colleen DeGroat.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Gertrude Minke DeGroat; and great-grandson Christopher Jarrod “J.R.” Reed II.