OBITUARY Dathan A. Burgess Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Dathan Anthony Burgess, 47, will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be held on a later date.Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dathan Burgess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Interment Visitation Dathan Anthony Burgess Service