Funeral services for Mrs. Darlene Judice Boutte, 75, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette, with Pastor J.W. Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Boutte was born January 17, 1947. She went to be with her loving Savior Jesus Christ at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Mrs. Darlene and Mr. Raymond successfully ran a car lot for over 34 years. She handed a Bible and a track of God’s love to everyone who came to their lot and told them to take time and read it. She’d say “This is God’s love letter to you.” She was a woman of great faith and a prayer warrior to many. Mrs. Darlene was a very giving woman to all and was more than a mother not only to her seven children, she opened her heart and home to many in need. Everyone felt her love and saw God’s love through her.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Raymond Boutte Sr. of New Iberia; two sons, Raymond Boutte Jr. of New Iberia and Rocky Boutte and Jennifer Ackal of New Iberia; five daughters, Tammy Viator and her husband Kim of New Iberia, Roxane Boutte of New Iberia, Wendy Boutte of New Iberia, Angel Dupre and her husband Jimmy of New Iberia and April Boutte of Scott; a brother Jimmy Judice; two sisters, Lola Mae Romero and Edna Marie Fremin; thirty-two grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father Augustine Judice; her mother Rita Louviere Hiceman; her stepfather Henry Hiceman; a brother Gerald Latiolais; three grandsons, Joseph Boutte, Coty Hebert and Brae Schaubert; and two great-grandsons, Brandon Viator Jr. and Breaden Powell.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rocky Boutte, Brandon Viator, Kim Viator, Jimmy Dupre, Tylon Schaubert and Eli Dupre.