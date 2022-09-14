Darlene Judice Boutte

Funeral services for Mrs. Darlene Judice Boutte, 75, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette, with Pastor J.W. Jackson officiating.  Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette on Thursday, September 15, 2022. 

