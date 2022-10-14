OBITUARY Darlene Drake Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darlene DrakeST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Darlene Drake, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Union Baptist Church. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Darlene Drake Christianity Highway Interment Union Baptist Church Martinville Fletcher