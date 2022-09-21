“Having congestive heart failure is something that I battle each and every day. It’s a fight for my life. The hard part is knowing you’ll never get a break. The fight continues round after round, there’s no chance of me winning the fight. I just continue to push and try to make it one more round.” — Dar James Romero
A memorial service will be held for Dar James Romero, 40, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. A private inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at noon, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, in the funeral home on Wednesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dar passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home.
From the age of 14, Dar enjoyed working with his parents detailing and helping out around the shop. After graduating from Catholic High School of New Iberia, Dar became the co-owner of Custom Truck Accessories and Audio. His passion was taking care of his customers from sale to installation, always making sure they were satisfied and his work was top quality. Dar was caring, giving and always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his parents Lucky and Beth Romero of New Iberia; siblings Kylie Romero of Youngsville and Bryce Romero (Chelsea Duhon) of Winona, Minnesota; long time girlfriend Krissi Garrett of New Iberia; maternal grandmother Barbara Migues (Phil) of New Iberia; one niece and two nephews, Lexi LeCamus, Gavin LeCamus and Khorly Romero; godmother Robyn Delcambre; godfather Mark Robicheaux; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Gilbert and Betty Romero; maternal grandfather Earl S. Robicheaux Sr.; and nephew Layton James Romero.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Dar’s honor to the American Heart Association.