Dar James Romero

“Having congestive heart failure is something that I battle each and every day. It’s a fight for my life. The hard part is knowing you’ll never get a break. The fight continues round after round, there’s no chance of me winning the fight. I just continue to push and try to make it one more round.” — Dar James Romero 

A memorial service will be held for Dar James Romero, 40, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. A private inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery  

