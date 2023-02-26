OBITUARY Daniel Magee Martin Feb 26, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Daniel Magee Martin, 38, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save