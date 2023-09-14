OBITUARY Daniel F. Dworaczyk Sep 14, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Daniel F. Dworaczyk, 87, who died on Saturday, September 9, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Dworaczyk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save