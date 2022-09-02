Daniel D. Theriot

Memorial services for Daniel “Chip” D. Theriot, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Preceding the services a gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel.
He passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Baton Rouge.
Daniel was born in Jeanerette, lived in the surrounding areas but had been a resident of New Iberia for the past 15 years.
Daniel held many jobs during his employment years. Beginning with working on a sugar cane farm with his stepfather. He had over 25 years working as Chief Engineer on offshore vessels up to 190 feet. He was also a member of the US Merchant Marines. Since Daniel was unmarried, he often volunteered to work on holidays so others could be with their families. Chip had an interest in firearms and attended gun shows. He was always working on autos or mechanical equipment and could make things “run” again. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and also his special cats Beau and KiKi who were part of his extended family.
He is survived by his sister Denise Walker of Jeanerette; his brothers Preston Terry Theriot and his wife Brenda and Lionel Theriot and his wife Connie all of Baton Rouge; and several nieces and nephews who always asked about Uncle Chip.
He was preceded in death by his father Daniel H. Theriot; his mother Evelyn S. Theriot Jeffrey; his stepfather Daniel Jeffrey; and his sister Danelle T. Goudeau.