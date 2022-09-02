Daniel D. Theriot

Daniel D. Theriot

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Memorial services for Daniel “Chip” D. Theriot, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Preceding the services a gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel.

He passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Baton Rouge.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Theriot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags