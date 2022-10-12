OBITUARY Dalel H. Ackal Oct 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dalel H. AckalFuneral services for Dalel Helo Ackal will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dalel Ackal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Christianity Worship Dalel Helo Ackal Interment Cemetery St. Peter's Catholic Church Rosary