OBITUARY Cynthia Polk Apr 20, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Cynthia Polk, 58, who died on Sunday, April 16, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.