JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cynthia Mouret Schexnayder, 76, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the funeral home.
Cynthia Mouret Schexnayder, 76, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Lafayette. Cynthia was born on October 14,1946, in Jeanerette.
Cynthia graduated from Charity Nursing School in New Orleans in 1967. She was a registered nurse and worked in public health for Iberia Parish for her entire nursing career until her retirement. In 2001, she was awarded the Louisiana Public Health Meritorious Award for longtime and esteemed public health service to citizens in Louisiana. She was also a board member of United Way for many years. Cynthia was secretary of the Acadiana Chapter of Retired State Employees Association from 2015 to 2018, where she was named Chapter Member of the year in 2017. She dedicated her life to service to others, all the while creating a beautiful and loving home for her husband, daughters and granddaughters.
Cynthia M. Schexnayder is survived by her husband Raymond Schexnayder, DDS; two daughters, Tisha Schexnayder Dooley (Ross) of Baton Rouge and Amy Schexnayder Mannina (Jason) of New Iberia; grandchildren Emma LeGros, Celia Dooley, Kate Dooley, Leah Mannina and Sarah Mannina; and her siblings Dave Mouret and James Mouret.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Gerami Mouret.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ross Dooley, Jason Mannina, Dave Mouret, James Mouret, Johnny Schexnayder, Jerome Schexnayder, William Mouret, Blake Mouret, and Richard Mouret.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Chris McGowen, Lynn Minvielle, and Michael Schexnayder.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes staff for their kindness and support.