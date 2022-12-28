Cynthia Mouret Schexnayder

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cynthia Mouret Schexnayder, 76, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the funeral home.

