OBITUARY Cynthia Brown Feb 17, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Cynthia Brown 73, a resident of Opelousas, who died on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.