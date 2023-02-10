OBITUARY Curtiss J. Clark Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Curtiss Jay Clark, 65, who died at 11:02 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Curtiss Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aeronautic Technology