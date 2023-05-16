Curtis Joe Boudoin, affectionately known by family and friends as “Joe,” passed away peacefully on Saturday May 13, 2023, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 86.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday, May 19, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mr. Boudoin at 10 a.m. on Friday May 19, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Ansel Ofodum will be the celebrant. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre
Joe was born in Coteau on January 10, 1937, to the late Lovelace and Inez Delahoussaye Boudoin.
Joe was a kind and easy-going man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a passion for politics and loved to politic and help out in local elections. Joe was a parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and proudly served as an usher for many years.
Most importantly and above all else, Joe’s greatest love was for his family. His legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved him. We rejoice in knowing that he is not gone but has only gone on before us. Until we meet again. We love you.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Ty Boudoin (Sherdell “Gene”) and Tait Boudoin (Sharon); brother Ronald Boudoin; brother-in-law Antoine “Mike” Myers Jr.; sisters-in-law Deborah Myers Vice (Roger) and Bertha Myers; grandchildren Hilary Fruge (Drew), Taylor Boudoin, Leila Boudoin, Austin Boudoin, Rylee Maturin and Baylee Maturin; great-grandchildren Asher Fruge, Jamison Maturin and Ari Maturin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia “Patsy” Myers Boudoin; sister-in-law Enes Boudoin; sister-in-law Virginia Myers LaRive; brother-in-law Lonnie Myers; sister-in-law Janet Myers; and great-granddaughter Keely Boudoin
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ty Boudoin, Tait Boudoin, Austin Boudoin, Drew Fruge, David Keith Boudoin, Derck Boudoin, Troy Bourque, Don Delahoussaye, Troy Hebert and David Ditch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Suire, Romo Romero, Ronald Boudoin, Lloyd Brown and Tommy T.
Relative and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Mr. Boudoin’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Boudoin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.