Curtis Joe Boudoin

Curtis Joe Boudoin, affectionately known by family and friends as “Joe,” passed away peacefully on Saturday May 13, 2023, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 86.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday, May 19, 2023.

