A gathering of family and friends will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Corwin R. Broussard, 81, who passed away on July 10, 2022, at his residence in Lafayette.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. by Deacon Ken David of Holy Cross Catholic Church on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Born and raised on Pecan Island, Corwin learned many skills, from driving a stick-shift at six-years-old, to farming, hunting and trapping to help feed his family and working as a hunting guide during his teenage years.
After graduating from Pecan Island High School, he tried a few different jobs, but soon ended up working in the oilfield for Intracoastal Liquid Mud (ILM), then Gulf Coast Premix Mud (GUFCO Services). He worked alongside oilfield blowout legends Red Adair and Boots & Coots, supplying them with specialty equipment, people and chemicals throughout the U.S., the Gulf of Mexico and Indonesia.
In 1979, he and several colleagues established OSCA (Oilfield Service Corporation of America) which grew to have offices throughout Louisiana, Texas and California. After managing the successful growth and eventual sale of OSCA, Corwin retired in 1988, providing him time for travel and community service.
In 1990, he joined the US Power Squadron (a national organization dedicated to teaching boating safety) and helped form the local Acadiana Power Squadron. He became Squadron Commander in 1991, and in 1997, he became District Commander covering most of Louisiana and all of Texas.
He joined the Famille Beausoleil Association (Broussard Family genealogy group) in 1999, and served as president from 2007 through 2016. He was also a member of the Lafayette Boat Club, the New Acadia Project (NAP), the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, a past member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Cruisin Cajuns (Family Motor Coach Association).
Corwin is survived by his wife Kim M. Viator of Lafayette; his son Brady Broussard and his wife Teri Bowles Broussard of Lafayette; his daughter Trisha Broussard of Marietta, Georgia; his grandchildren Andrew Broussard and his fiancée Natasha Vincent of Lafayette, Jonathan Broussard and his wife Megan Garrett Broussard of Youngsville, Mitchell Broussard, of Denton, Texas, and Jillian and Cameron Alsandor of Marietta, Georgia; his great-grandchildren Peyton and Calvin Broussard of Youngsville, Emmalynn, Sawyer and Olivia Broussard of Lafayette; his brothers Terry Broussard of Nunez and Harold “Bitsy” Broussard and his wife Faith of Livingston; his sister Jacqueline “Jackie” Broussard of Kaplan; sisters-in-law Joann Viator Sidwell and Jan Viator of Coteau; and his godchildren Lyndsie Green Ransonet of Loreauville and Perrin Rodriguez of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kirby and Stella Suire Broussard; brother L.G. Broussard; son-in-law Gerard Alsandor; in-laws Shelia Broussard, Dophie and Lillian Dugas Viator, Joe and Sally Landry Viator, John “Reggie” Viator, Terry and Nancy Boudreaux Viator and Norman Sidwell; and the mother of his children Audrey Bergeron Broussard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Corwin’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70506 or to your local animal shelter or rescue organization.
For all of the compassionate care given to Corwin and his family, we give heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially his nurse Karen Nelson and his CNA Carol Jackson.
