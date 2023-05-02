Corey Lynn Landry

Corey Lynn Landry, 54 , passed away at her residence in New Iberia on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Church, 655 Hwy 96, Broussard, LA. Pastor Gabe Smith will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette at a later date.

