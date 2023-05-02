Corey Lynn Landry, 54 , passed away at her residence in New Iberia on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Church, 655 Hwy 96, Broussard, LA. Pastor Gabe Smith will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette at a later date.
Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Church.
Corey earned her Radiologic Technologist Certification through Lafayette General School of Radiology and later moved into a position with General Electric as a PACS administrator. Her daughter Averi said, “ Mom always loved to dress up and never stopped being stylish. She loved the color pink more than any other color and roses were her favorite flower. She was an incredible loving mother and never stopped loving no matter what was thrown her way.”
Survivors include her daughter Averi Catherine Andrews of Baton Rouge; father Lynn Landry and his wife Karla of New Iberia; three aunts, Barbara Miller of New Iberia, Sue King and husband Lynn of Manhattan, Kansas and Ruth Babineaux and husband Gordy of New Iberia; and one uncle Eric Landry and wife Samantha of Pensacola, Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kyle June Birchfield Landry and her brother Aaron Paul Landry.
Flowers will be accepted, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Unexpected Pregnancy Center at www.unexpectedpc.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greene Funeral Home in New Iberia.