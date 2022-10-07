OBITUARY Constance Tomilson Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Constance Tomilson, 83, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Houma and Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Constance Tomilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Constance Tomilson Jones Franklin Funeral Service Jeanerette Mary