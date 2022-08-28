A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Connie Marie Lasseigne, 66, who passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Entombment will be at a later date. Rev. Mark Derise will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Connie was born July 27, 1956, to the late Howard and Betty Louviere Lasseigne. She worked as a sitter for home health agencies and was a very caring and loving person. Connie enjoyed being on the internet and dearly loved all children.
Survivors include brother David Lasseigne (Margo); sister Jo Ellen Lasseigne Bourque (Paul); nephews Jarett Lasseigne (Claire) and Dwayne Paul Bourque Sr. (Laticia); niece Ashley Bourque Meaux (Lance); a godchild who was like a daughter Angelina Dorsey; and godchildren Liam and Lori Ana St. Blanc and Nathan and Noah Dorsey.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
