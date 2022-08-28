Connie Marie Lasseigne

Connie Marie Lasseigne

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Connie Marie Lasseigne, 66, who passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Entombment will be at a later date. Rev. Mark Derise will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Lasseigne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags